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PROVINCIE DELLA LOMBARDIA

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 55,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 55,000,000
Education : € 11,000,000
Composite infrastructure : € 11,000,000
Transport : € 33,000,000
Signature date(s)
21/12/2006 : € 3,000,000
21/12/2006 : € 3,000,000
21/12/2006 : € 8,000,000
21/12/2006 : € 8,000,000
21/12/2006 : € 9,000,000
21/12/2006 : € 24,000,000
Other links
Related press
EIB Supports Provinces in Lombardy

Summary sheet

Release date
8 May 2006
Status
Reference
Signed | 21/12/2006
20050637
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Provincie della Lombardia

Province of Bergamo
Via Torquato Tasso 8 - 24100 Bergamo
Contact Person: Anna Lorenzetti

Province of Lecco
Piazza Lega Lombarda, 4 - 23900 Lecco
Contact person: Tiziana Maino

Province of Varese
Piazza Libertà, 1 - I-21100 Varese
Contact person: Teresa Bonelli

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to EUR 100 million
Up to EUR 250 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the financing of the European interest components of the investment programmes 2006-2008 of the the Provinces of Bergamo, Lecco and Varese.

Priority objectives will include local infrastructure, the environment and human capital as well as economic and social cohesion.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The environmental awareness and technical capability of the Provinces in the environmental sector seem adequate, and further verification of compliance with applicable European legislation will be part of the contractual allocation and reporting requirements.

The Province will follow European procurement procedures and all contracts over the relevant thresholds are subject to international tendering with OJEU publication.

Comments

Transport, Construction, Education

Other links
Related press
EIB Supports Provinces in Lombardy

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
EIB Supports Provinces in Lombardy
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General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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