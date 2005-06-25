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MONTENEGRO RAILWAYS II

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 14,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Montenegro : € 14,000,000
Transport : € 14,000,000
Signature date(s)
30/09/2008 : € 7,000,000
3/01/2011 : € 7,000,000
Other links

Summary sheet

Release date
13 September 2006
Status
Reference
Signed | 30/09/2008
20050625
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Montenegro Railways II

Zeljeznica Crne Gore a.d.
(Railways of Montenegro Ltd.)

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 34 million.
EUR 68 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The proposed project consists of the rehabilitation of railway infrastructure along the main trunk line connecting the Port of Bar and the capital Podgorica with Belgrade and Pan-European Corridor X, as well as the acquisition of selected items of rolling stock for maintenance and regional passenger services.

The transport sector is important to the Montenegrin economy, and the railways play a critical role, also given the insufficient road network and the mountainous terrain, in ensuring movements of freight, particularly bulk items such as ores, steel and agricultural products. Railways are also a key transport mode for the Adriatic Port of Bar. Improvements in the railway infrastructure will enable the railways to respond to the demand and fully perform this role. This will benefit the economy of Montenegro which still relies on certain industries to generate most of the added value and employment.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The proposed project comprises the rehabilitation of existing infrastructure on the existing alignment. It would therefore neither fall under Annex I nor Annex II of the EU Directive, thus not requiring an EIA. Taking into account the review of documentation concerning the project, no significant environmental problems are foreseen and the operation should have a rather limited environmental impact.

The Promoter is aware of the Bank procedures regarding procurement. Procurement procedures will be checked for consistency with the Bank’s guidelines.

Comments

Railways

Other links

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

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The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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