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CENTRO INTERMODAL DE BARCELONA III

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 50,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 50,000,000
Transport : € 50,000,000
Signature date(s)
23/10/2008 : € 50,000,000
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - ES

Summary sheet

Release date
1 December 2006
Status
Reference
Signed | 23/10/2008
20050604
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Centro Intermodal de Barcelona III
Centro Intermodal de Logistica, S.A.
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to 50% of the total project cost.
Estimated at EUR 260 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the second stage of a 10 year investment programme (2001 -2010) of the enlargement of the multi-modal logistics area of the port of Barcelona. The EIB has already contributed to financing the previous phase of this project.

To project will help attract traffic to the port of Barcelona by offering well located facilities to transport, freight handling companies and shippers. It will also improve intermodality (seaport, airport, road and rail) and communications between the Barcelona hinterland and third countries through more efficient logistics chains.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Compliance with EU environmental protection legislation, will be verified during appraisal and the status/results of any environmental studies and public consultations will be reviewed.

Procurement procedures will be examined during appraisal.

Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - ES

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

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The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications