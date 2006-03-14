Ausbau Flughafen Wien

Summary sheet
The project comprises the design, construction and commissioning of a range of airport infrastructure schemes at Vienna International Airport (construction of new passenger terminal facilities and associated airside and landside infrastructure).
In order to cope with the expected traffic growth, VIE has devised an expansion master plan, the core component of which consists in the construction of a new passenger terminal. This will reduce congestion, improve service quality, time saving and comfort for passengers. Vienna airport is considered an international connecting point. The project is hence eligible under Art. 267, point (c) on transport infrastructure of common Community interest of the EC Treaty.
The Bank will assess the environmental impact of the project and the decision-making process during appraisal to ensure compliance with both the EIA and Habitats directives and examine to what extent the present project can be seen as independent from the third runway project.
The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project are tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate and will examine the procurement procedures during appraisal.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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