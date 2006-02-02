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AUTOVIAS RENOVACION PPP

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 211,109,154
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 211,109,154
Transport : € 211,109,154
Signature date(s)
2/07/2008 : € 37,081,190
23/05/2008 : € 48,000,000
25/06/2008 : € 58,250,000
15/10/2008 : € 67,777,964

Summary sheet

Release date
2 February 2006
Status
Reference
Signed | 23/05/2008
20050591
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Autovias Renovacion PPP
Reino de Espana
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to 50% of the cost for each individual concession.
Around EUR 2,000 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists of the rehabilitation and upgrading of four Spanish National roads: A1, A2, A3 and A4. The project will be implemented through several concession contracts.

The project will improve traffic conditions on the main radial axes of the country, which are included in the road TEN-T network. Main project benefits are expected to stem from safety improvements.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Compliance with EU environmental directives and national laws shall be ensured.

Compliance with Council Directives applicable to public authorities' procurement and national legislation shall be ensured.

Comments

Road

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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