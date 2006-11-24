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FONS MEDITERRANIA

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 15,000,000
Sector(s)
Services : € 15,000,000
Signature date(s)
10/12/2007 : € 15,000,000
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Summary sheet

Release date
24 November 2006
Status
Reference
Signed | 10/12/2007
20050569
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Fund for the Mediterranean
Institut Català de Finances Holding, S.A. and Instituto de Crédito Oficial.
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to the lower of EUR 15 million and 25% of the total commitments received by the Fund.
The target size of the Fund at first closing is expected to reach EUR 80 million (with EUR 47 million already committed). The maximum size envisaged for the Fund is EUR 100 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The proposed operation consists in an equity participation under EC MEDA II risk capital resources in the Fund for the Mediterranean, a multi-sector investment fund.

The proposed Fund would contribute to increase the level of private equity investments in the Middle East and North Africa region, by targeting a segment not sufficiently covered by competitors, i.e. bigger size investments (up to EUR 3-10m, instead of the average size of EUR 2-4m targeted by existing funds) in European companies, with subsidiaries or main activities located in the Maghreb, and aiming at expanding their operations in the area.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

N/A

N/A

Comments

Financial intermediation in a multi-sector investment fund.

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Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

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Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
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The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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