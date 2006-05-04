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STORA ENSO RDI

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 140,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Sweden : € 70,000,000
Finland : € 70,000,000
Industry : € 140,000,000
Signature date(s)
11/01/2007 : € 70,000,000
11/01/2007 : € 70,000,000
Other links
Related press
Finland and Sweden: EIB loan for research, development and innovation of forest industry

Summary sheet

Release date
4 May 2006
Status
Reference
Signed | 11/01/2007
20050546
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Stora Enso RDI
Stora Enso Corporation
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Loan of up to EUR 120 million.
EUR 240 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project encompasses the Promoter’s research, development and innovative downstream investments (RDI) over a four year period (2005-2008).

The project will support the research activities and technical development within a world-leading European group in forest industry products.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

R&D activities will not materially change current R&D practices and will be carried out within existing facilities, making use of existing laboratories and pilot plants; an EIA therefore is not required by EU Directive 97/11/EC. A part of the R&D programme focuses on development of products and processes whose successful application would reduce environmental impact of pulp and paper production.

The promoter is a private company and therefore not bound by EU Directives on procurement.

Comments

Forest industry.

Other links
Related press
Finland and Sweden: EIB loan for research, development and innovation of forest industry

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Finland and Sweden: EIB loan for research, development and innovation of forest industry
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The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

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The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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