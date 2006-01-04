Signature(s)
Summary sheet
Global loan facility to finance SMEs in the Dominican Republic. An equity subscription to participate in planned capital increases to take place within the next 2 years.
Provision of longer term financing for smaller and medium sized enterprises.
The intermediary, Banco ADEMI undertakes environmental screening of projects. This includes ensuring before any disbursements take place that proposed operations have received the required environmental approvals based upon environmental impact assessments where appropriate. Under the proposed loan, EIB would retain the right to require further investigation to ensure that projects financed comply with the Bank's environmental guidelines.
The Bank's standard procurement guidelines applicable to global loans operations will apply.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.