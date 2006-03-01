Port of Thessaloniki (TEN)

Summary sheet
Port of Thessaloniki Authority S.A.
Contact: Mr A. Grigoriadis (General Manager for Operations)
The proposed project aims at improving the operational efficiency of the port by increasing capacity and optimising use of the available port area. More specifically, it comprises construction of a 500m seawall and the adjacent yard extension expanding the existing pier 6 at the western end of the port, investments in new equipment and machinery and additional storage space added for the movement and stacking of containers and new cranes.
Existing infrastructure limits the size and number of ships that can operate from/to the port as well as the number of containers that can be stored. The proposed project aims at expanding the port’s increasing need for additional capacity, thus allowing it to meet future traffic growth. The port of Thessaloniki is strategically located, being the largest and most important port in northern Greece serving as the main gateway for cargo destined to or originated from the Balkans. The port’s expansion plans shall meet growing import-export and transhipment business in the eastern Mediterranean region and have a positive socio-economic effect in the wider region.
Extensions to quays are Annex II projects where an EIA is subject to the decision of the relevant authority. In this case the relevant authority, the Ministry of Environment, has requested a study to be carried out. Subject to some mitigants during construction, permission has been granted in 1996 for the works defined in the EIA to be carried out. The above permission was due to expire on 31 December 2005 and the Promoter has already requested a 7-year extension.
Project components have been or will be procured in accordance with applicable EU procurement legislation, with publication in the EU OJ as required.
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