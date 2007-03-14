PORT DE TANGER-MED - DEUXIEME TERMINAL

Summary sheet
The project will help to continue the development of the Tangiers-Med port, which is strategically located on the Strait of Gibraltar. This project will have an economic impact both at the regional level through the creation of a facility serving international maritime transport, and at the local level by contributing to the economic development of the northern regions of Morocco.
Transport project of regional benefit.
The Bank's 2004 Environmental Statement stipulates that "the EIB ensures that all projects it finances ... comply with the EU's Directive on Environmental Impact Assessment". Within the Union, the project would be considered as part of a larger port project which would fall under Annex I to Directive 85/337/EEC (as amended). A formal Environmental Impact Assessment would therefore be required. Consequently, the Bank will have to verify during its project appraisal procedure whether the environmental studies and public consultation are in line with the principles of the EU directives and whether Morrocan law meets EU environmental requirements.
The Bank will check with the promoter that the project is implemented in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement. TMSA is a public organisation and would therefore be subject to the recommendations of the guide on public-sector operations. The Bank's staff will ensure during the project apprasial that the call for tenders for the concession has been subject to broad international consultation (this appears to be the case, at least during the initial phases of the procurement procedure). In the subsequent negotiation phases of the contract award, the Bank will verify that competition principles have been satisfactorily upheld.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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