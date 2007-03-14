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PORT DE TANGER-MED - DEUXIEME TERMINAL

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 40,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Morocco : € 40,000,000
Transport : € 40,000,000
Signature date(s)
24/06/2008 : € 40,000,000
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - The full Environmental Impact Study (EIS) is available upon request. - FR

Summary sheet

Release date
14 March 2007
Status
Reference
Signed | 24/06/2008
20050539
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
TangerMedGate SA (EUROGATE Tanger)
The project concerns the construction of a second container terminal at the port of Tangiers-Med, developed by the TMSA port authority. This concession project includes, in particular, the construction and equipping of a quay for container vessels and the creation of a handling and storage area.
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 40 million.
EUR 137 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project will help to continue the development of the Tangiers-Med port, which is strategically located on the Strait of Gibraltar. This project will have an economic impact both at the regional level through the creation of a facility serving international maritime transport, and at the local level by contributing to the economic development of the northern regions of Morocco.

Transport project of regional benefit.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The Bank's 2004 Environmental Statement stipulates that "the EIB ensures that all projects it finances ... comply with the EU's Directive on Environmental Impact Assessment". Within the Union, the project would be considered as part of a larger port project which would fall under Annex I to Directive 85/337/EEC (as amended). A formal Environmental Impact Assessment would therefore be required. Consequently, the Bank will have to verify during its project appraisal procedure whether the environmental studies and public consultation are in line with the principles of the EU directives and whether Morrocan law meets EU environmental requirements.

The Bank will check with the promoter that the project is implemented in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement. TMSA is a public organisation and would therefore be subject to the recommendations of the guide on public-sector operations. The Bank's staff will ensure during the project apprasial that the call for tenders for the concession has been subject to broad international consultation (this appears to be the case, at least during the initial phases of the procurement procedure). In the subsequent negotiation phases of the contract award, the Bank will verify that competition principles have been satisfactorily upheld.

Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - The full Environmental Impact Study (EIS) is available upon request. - FR

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

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The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications