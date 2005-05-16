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FORTH VALLEY ACUTE HOSPITAL

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 190,420,389.63
Countries
Sector(s)
United Kingdom : € 190,420,389.63
Health : € 190,420,389.63
Signature date(s)
15/05/2007 : € 190,420,389.63
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - EN

Summary sheet

Release date
7 February 2006
Status
Reference
Signed | 15/05/2007
20050516
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Forth Valley Acute Hospital
Forth Valley Health Board ("NHS Forth Valley"), a public body corporate accountable to Scottish Ministers and Scottish Executive Health Department for the financial and operational performance of the public health system in the Forth Valley area of Scotland
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Up to 50% of senior debt.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Design, construction, operation, maintenance and financing of a new acute hospital for Forth Valley in Scotland.

Acute hospital services in Forth Valley are currently divided between Stirling and Falkirk Infirmaries, a situation considered to be unsustainable, both clinically and economically. The project represents a key component of the healthcare strategy for the area, centralising acute inpatient services on one site located in Larbert.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The Project involves the development of healthcare facilities on a brownfield site, previously used for healthcare purposes, in a largely parkland setting. A full Environmental Impact Assessment has been requested by the local authorities to support the outline planning application for the site.

As is standard for UK PFIs, the project has been procured in accordance with relevant EC Directives.

Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - EN

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

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The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications