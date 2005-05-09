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CREDIT GUARANTEE FUND

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 10,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Palestine* : € 10,000,000
Services : € 10,000,000
Signature date(s)
13/12/2005 : € 10,000,000
Other links
Related press
FEMIP support for West Bank and Gaza Small Businesses

Summary sheet

Release date
7 December 2005
Status
Reference
Signed | 13/12/2005
20050509
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Credit Guarantee Fund
Palestinian National Authority / Ministry of Finance
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Conditional loan (risk capital resources) of up to EUR 10 million.
EUR 28 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The operation concerns a credit guarantee fund for small and medium sized businesses in Gaza West Bank, which aims at facilitating access to medium-term bank finance through local banks. The project is being implemented under the aegis of German Financial Cooperation/ KfW, with further financial contributions envisaged from the European Commission and the EIB.

The operation will promote private sector (SME) development and thus contribute to the recovery of the Palestinian economy and the safeguarding and creation of employment opportunities.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The financial intermediaries will undertake to promote compliance of the sub-projects with relevant national and EU law.

Following EIB’s procurement guidelines in force for risk capital financing.

Comments

SME and financial sector.

Other links
Related press
FEMIP support for West Bank and Gaza Small Businesses

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
FEMIP support for West Bank and Gaza Small Businesses
Other links

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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