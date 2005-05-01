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MAN TRUCKS FACTORY POLAND

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 55,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Poland : € 55,000,000
Industry : € 55,000,000
Signature date(s)
8/12/2006 : € 55,000,000
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - EN

Summary sheet

Release date
22 November 2005
Status
Reference
Signed | 08/12/2006
20050501
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
MAN Trucks Factory Poland
MAN Nutzfahrzeuge AG
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to 50% of total project cost.
Up to EUR 110 million, subject to verification during appraisal.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The Project relates to the construction of a greenfield trucks’ factory.

The project implementation should result in creation of additional jobs, knowledge transfer and implementation of modern technology and working methods for the region, therefore resulting in economic and social benefits.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Compliance with EU directives, national legislation and guidelines will be verified during the Bank’s appraisal.

EU procurement regulation does not apply to this private industry project. The promoter’s procurement procedures satisfy EIB’s procurement policy, in terms of non-discrimination of suppliers, promotion of international competition, and choice of the economically most advantageous offer.

Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - EN

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications