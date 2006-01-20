DFCU Leasing Global Loan II

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
Line of credit to provide funding for leasing transactions in Ugandan Shillings.
Financing of small and medium sized investments in fixed assets such as vehicles and machinery. The intended final beneficiaries are enterprises operating in agro-industry, fishing, mining, manufacturing, tourism or services related to these sectors, or providing healthcare and education.
The DFCU group has developed a comprehensive methodology for assessing environmental impacts and monitoring mitigating measures at all stages of an investment project. Leasing transactions will be ranked according to impacts and monitoring needs, and additional information will be provided upon request to ensure compliance with the EIB’s norms.
The borrower will ensure that the assets to be leased will be procured on a competitive basis taking into account the particular nature and size of the goods considered.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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