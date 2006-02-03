N6 Galway to East Ballinasloe PPP

Summary sheet
The project comprises 56km of dual carriage way and associated link roads on a TEN route enabling traffic to pass more rapidly between Galway and Dublin and is located in an objective 1 region in the West of Ireland.
The project will improve journey times on part of the TEN-T road network in Ireland. It will be procured as a PPP project and the National Roads Authority will award and up to 35-year PPP Contract to a private sector concession company ("Concessionaire"). The Concessionaire will be required to undertake the project construction works and maintain the 56km section of road and associated link roads throughout the concession period. The Concessionaire's revenues will include direct revenues from road users and subvention payments from the National Roads Authority. The project will contribute to the regional development of an ongoing non-transitional objective 1 region of Ireland, improve an important TEN-T road route between Dublin and Galway, relieve congestion from the towns of Oranmore, Craughwell, Loughrea, Kilreekill, Aughrim and Ballinasloe, reduce accident rates and provide associated environmental and health benefits for local residents. The Project therefore is consistent with the Bank's COP objectives and is a high priority for the Bank.
The project falls under Annex I of the EU Directive 97/11/EC on environmental impact assessment and has been the subject of an EIA, including public consultation. The EIA indicates that the project will lead to socio-economic benefits to the region and will also have some positive environmental effects as a result of removing traffic from towns and villages on the existing road N6. There are some negative (unavoidable) residual impacts on protected natural habitats (including Natura 2000) but the project includes satisfactory mitigation and compensatory measures.
The project is being procured by the NRA as a Public Private Partnership to design, build, finance and operate the motorway. The PPP contact will be awarded under the negotiated procedure applicable to Public Works Contracts under the EU Works Directive 93/37/EEC as amended. Following OJEU publication in May 2005, the ITN (invitation to negotiate) was issued to short-listed bidders in November 2005. The Concession contract is expected to be signed by May 2007 at the latest.
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