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PG ENTREPRISES TUNISIENNES IV

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 120,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Tunisia : € 120,000,000
Credit lines : € 120,000,000
Signature date(s)
1/12/2005 : € 50,000,000
1/12/2005 : € 70,000,000
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Summary sheet

Release date
5 October 2005
Status
Reference
Signed | 01/12/2005
20050466
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Tunisian Enterprises IV Global Loan
Tunisian enterprises in the industrial, service and tourism sectors.
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 120 million loan from the Bank's own resources under the FEMIP Euromed II Mandate, of which EUR 50 million for leasing companies (Tranche A) and EUR 70 million for banks (Tranche B).
The Bank will limit its funding to a maximum of 50% of the cost of each project financed.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The operation consists of a credit line to selected Tunisian banks and leasing companies. These institutions will be chosen on the basis of banking criteria and in accordance with their ability to finance the projects targeted by the global loan.

The projects targeted in the abovementioned sectors consist of small and medium-scale ventures involving the creation, modernisation, expansion and rehabilitation of local enterprises.

The project meets the objectives of the reinforced Facility for Euro-Mediterranean Investment and Partnership (FEMIP) with regard to private sector development, the strengthening of the financial sector and industrial modernisation.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

All sub-projects financed under the proposed loan must meet the EIB's requirements with respect to global loans and comply with the relevant national legislation, which is comparable to current EU directives. In certain specific cases, approval by the National Environmental Protection Agency will be required.

Usual rules applicable to private sector projects financed under global loans.

Comments

Industry, Services, Tourism, Health and Education.

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Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
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Other links

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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