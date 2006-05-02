Access Microfinance Holding

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
Linienstr. 126
D-10115 Berlin
For the attention of: Dr. Bernd Zattler, Managing Director
Equity investment in regional holding company with a total share capital of EUR 20 million incorporated in Germany, and dedicated to the creation and acquisition of commercially sustainable microfinance institutions (MFIs).
Achieving a social return through the deployment of equity or convertible debt to new or existing MFIs in developing countries as well as a commercially acceptable return in the microfinance area.
Investee companies to meet minimum environmental standards to be specified and monitored by the Manager of the holding company.
Not Applicable.
Financial Sector
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