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ELECTRICITY NETWORK UPGRADING

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 45,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Palestine* : € 45,000,000
Energy : € 45,000,000
Signature date(s)
13/12/2005 : € 45,000,000
Other links
Related press
EUR 45 million for improved electricity supply in the West Bank and Gaza Strip

Summary sheet

Release date
7 December 2005
Status
Reference
Signed | 13/12/2005
20050462
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Electricity Network Upgrading
Palestinian Energy and Natural Resources Authority
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 45 million.
EUR 98 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists of the study, design, supply, erection, commissioning and operation of a number of schemes to improve the quality and reliability of supply, reduce technical and non-technical losses and accommodate fast growing electricity demand.

The project is expected to result in increased system reliability, a reduction in technical and commercial losses, increased access to electricity, reduced operating and maintenance costs and increased safety for staff and consumers. By helping to meet the growth in demand and re-establish security of supply, the project will contribute to economic regeneration.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project is expected to comply with both national standards and international recommendations in the field of environment.

International procurement, in line with EIB guidelines.

Comments

Electricity.

Other links
Related press
EUR 45 million for improved electricity supply in the West Bank and Gaza Strip

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

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Related press
EUR 45 million for improved electricity supply in the West Bank and Gaza Strip
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General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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