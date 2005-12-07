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CORNWALL WASTE PPP

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 120,151,242.37
Countries
Sector(s)
United Kingdom : € 120,151,242.37
Solid waste : € 120,151,242.37
Signature date(s)
16/10/2006 : € 120,151,242.37
Other links
Related press
EIB supports a pathfinder PPP in the UK waste sector, in Cornwall

Summary sheet

Release date
7 December 2005
Status
Reference
Signed | 16/10/2006
20050457
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Cornwall Waste PPP Project
Cornwall County Council, a UK Local Authority
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
To be confirmed following selection of preferred bidder.
To be confirmed following selection of preferred bidder.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The Project concerns the design, construction, operation and maintenance of an integrated waste management service for the treatment and disposal of municipal waste in Cornwall, an Objective 1 area in South West England.

The aim of the project is to enable the Council to comply with the Landfill Directive.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project is consistent with EU environmental policy. EIAs could be required for certain sites under Annex I and/or II of Council Directive 97/11/EC.

The project concerns works and services under a DBFO contract. EU directives require the concession to be tendered under public procurement rules (Directives 93/37/EEC of 14 June 1993 for public works contracts, 93/36/EEC of 14 June 1993 for public supply contracts and 92/50/EEC of 18 June 1992 for public service contracts apply ). The project is being internationally competitively tendered through a negotiated procedure following OJEU publication. ITN submissions were received from 3 bidders in 2005. Appointment of the Preferred Bidder is foreseen for January 2006.

Other links
Related press
EIB supports a pathfinder PPP in the UK waste sector, in Cornwall

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
EIB supports a pathfinder PPP in the UK waste sector, in Cornwall
Other links

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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