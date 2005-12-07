CORNWALL WASTE PPP

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
The Project concerns the design, construction, operation and maintenance of an integrated waste management service for the treatment and disposal of municipal waste in Cornwall, an Objective 1 area in South West England.
The aim of the project is to enable the Council to comply with the Landfill Directive.
The project is consistent with EU environmental policy. EIAs could be required for certain sites under Annex I and/or II of Council Directive 97/11/EC.
The project concerns works and services under a DBFO contract. EU directives require the concession to be tendered under public procurement rules (Directives 93/37/EEC of 14 June 1993 for public works contracts, 93/36/EEC of 14 June 1993 for public supply contracts and 92/50/EEC of 18 June 1992 for public service contracts apply ). The project is being internationally competitively tendered through a negotiated procedure following OJEU publication. ITN submissions were received from 3 bidders in 2005. Appointment of the Preferred Bidder is foreseen for January 2006.
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