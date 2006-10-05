Brandenburg Forschung

Summary sheet
The project concerns the Land Brandenburg’s expenditure for public sector research for the period 2005-2008.
The project is designed to assist the Federal State of Brandenburg in maintaining, and further strengthening, its position as a top tier location for public sector research in Germany.
The Federal Republic of Germany and the Federal States are subject to applicable EU Law and have adopted environmental legislation in line with standards mandated by relevant EU Directives. The R&D activities to be considered will not materially change current German R&D practice, and will be carried out within existing university infrastructures and research facilities managed by the German science foundations. Project promoters will have to consider the environmental impact of proposed R&D investments in the context of prevailing planning and environmental regulations. The environmental consequences of the project should, therefore, be acceptable. The R&D itself may result in the production of goods and services with improved environmental characteristics.
German public procurement law complies fully with Directive 2004/18/EC and its predecessors, Directives 92/50/EEC, 93/36/EEC and 93/37/EEC. Hence any required tenders will be organised in compliance with these procurement directives.
Research and Development
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.