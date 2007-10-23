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EUROPEAN FUND FOR SOUTHEAST EUROPE

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 25,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Albania : € 318,750
Bulgaria : € 1,125,000
North Macedonia : € 1,381,250
Romania : € 2,625,000
Montenegro : € 3,187,500
Serbia : € 7,650,000
Bosnia and Herzegovina : € 8,712,500
Services : € 25,000,000
Signature date(s)
30/11/2007 : € 318,750
30/11/2007 : € 1,125,000
30/11/2007 : € 1,381,250
30/11/2007 : € 2,625,000
30/11/2007 : € 3,187,500
30/11/2007 : € 7,650,000
30/11/2007 : € 8,712,500
Other links
Related press
EUR 25 Million for Micro and Small Scale Enterprises, Rural and Housing Loans in South-Eastern Europe

Summary sheet

Release date
23 October 2007
Status
Reference
Signed | 30/11/2007
20050436
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
European Fund for South East Europe (EFSE)
Kreditanstalt für Wiederaufbau (KfW), Frankfurt     Contact point:

Monika  Beck

Palmengartenstraße 5-9

60325 Frankfurt Germany Tel: +49 (-69) -7431 4069
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to EUR 25 million.
Around EUR 600 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The fund provides financing to micro and small scale enterprises, rural and housing loans through qualified financial intermediaries.

The objective of the fund is to provide development finance in the South East European region, through the local financial sector, focusing on the needs of Micro and Small Enterprises.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

To be in accordance with the relevant EU legislation.

To be in accordance with the relevant EU legislation, including, where required, publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate.

Other links
Related press
EUR 25 Million for Micro and Small Scale Enterprises, Rural and Housing Loans in South-Eastern Europe

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
EUR 25 Million for Micro and Small Scale Enterprises, Rural and Housing Loans in South-Eastern Europe
Other links

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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