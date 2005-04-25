2ND COEN TUNNEL PPP

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
Construction of the 2nd Coentunnel (and revamping of the first Coentunnel) and reconstruction of the surrounding infrastructure under the terms of a DBFO Concession.
The Project is the cornerstone of a series of infrastructure capacity enlargements aimed at improving the access to the main road network of the Northern Conurbation of the Country (Noordelijke Randstad) and addresses daily bottleneck problems which affect security on the road as well as having a negative impact on the environment.
The proposed project falls under the requirements of Annex I of the EU Directive 97/11/EC on environmental impact assessment, and has been the subject of a full EIA including public consultation. The EIA process followed fully meets the relevant requirements of the EU Directive 97/11/EC. Further, the Birds directive (79/409/EEC) and Habitats directive (92/43/EEC) are incorporated into Dutch law, through the “Natuurbeschermingswet”.
The project is procured by Rijkswaterstaat as a Public Private Partnership to design, build, finance and operate. The PPP contact will be awarded under the competitive dialogue procedure in accordance with the Directive 2004/18/EC of 31 March 2004 on the coordination of procedures for the award of public works contracts, public supply contracts and public service contracts.
Infrastructure.
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