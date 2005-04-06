TI MEDIA – Digital TV Network

Summary sheet
The project comprises investments to upgrade to digital working existing analogue TV broadcasting transmitter sites spread throughout Italy plus a digital transmission network linking those sites to TV studios, hence creating a Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) service platform.
The project will be a positive feature for the future development of the European information and communication society and the take up of new technology. The project overall will provide benefits for (i) the users, improving the quality and quantity of television, (ii) market operators, such as content providers, which will benefit from new transmission opportunities and (iii) the television and media industry as a whole, opening broad opportunities for the development of the market and an increase in inter-operability between television and other communication networks. The project will also support European competitiveness in the IT/Internet/media/telecom sector, with impacts on technological and contents development and job creation.
The main impact of the project will be the electromagnetic field radiations of TV broadcasting towers that can have an effect on humans. However the promoter follows the industry best practices and respects the EU, Italian and regional law and regulations. The project activities do not fall under Annexes I or II of the EIA Directive 97/11/EC.
The promoter operates in a fully competitive market and is thus not bound by the latest EU utility directive (Directive 2004/17/EC). The procedures followed by the promoter will be checked during appraisal.
Transport, Storage and Communication
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