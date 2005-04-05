Pan-European Dialysis Centres

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
Construction of new and the upgrading/refurbishment of existing dialysis clinics in 9 EU countries and the introduction of a European Clinical Database (Euclid) designated to manage medical data for epidemiological evaluations to improve the standard of treatment.
- Provision of treatments to dialysis patients who are - to a large extent - presently not treated due to a lack of availability of dialysis services in some of the targeted countries.
- Providing a high and homogenous standard for dialysis patients in all European countries.
Council Directive 97/11/EEC on Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA), as amended by 2003/35, does not specifically mention hospitals and clinics, but these could in some circumstances be seen as urban development projects (thus falling under Annex II of the Directive). The projects by virtue, inter alia, of their nature, size or location, appear unlikely to have a significant effect on environment. This will be verified during project appraisal.
The appraisal will confirm if the procedure satisfies the EIB’s procurement policy in terms of non-discrimination of suppliers and promotion of international competition.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
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