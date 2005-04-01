AUTOROUTE A51 RHONE ALPES

Summary sheet
Construction of the Coynelle-Col du Fau section of the A51 motorway, south of Grenoble.
The A51 motorway is included in France’s National Road Plan as part of a strategy consisting of building a road parallel to the Lyon-Marseille motorway. At the European level the project should be seen in the context of the trans-European network (TEN) as a component of the road link between Geneva and Marseille.
The project comes under Annex 1 to Directive 97/11/EC and requires an environmental impact assessment to be duly carried out. Approval of the relevant dossier forms part of the declaration of public interest (DUP) obtained on 31 December 1993 for the project, the validity of which was extended on 2 January 2001.
For the construction work involved in this project the promoter applies the public procurement rules.
Motorway.
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