Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

BANK HAPOALIM GL

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 75,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Israel : € 75,000,000
Credit lines : € 75,000,000
Signature date(s)
28/12/2006 : € 75,000,000
Other links
Related press
EIB Vice-President de Fontaine Vive in Israel : European Investment Bank (EIB) resumes its lending operations in Israel after 11 years

Summary sheet

Release date
13 December 2005
Status
Reference
Signed | 28/12/2006
20050400
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Hapoalim Global Loan
Bank Hapoalim B.M.
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to EUR 75 million
Not applicable
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Long term financing for small and medium sized enterprises in the Israeli private sector.

The project marks the renewal of EIB co-operation in Israel, a key member of the Mediterranean Partner Countries. Support for the local SME sector is a vital part of the Reinforced FEMIP and the Barcelona Process.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

All investments financed from the resources made available by the Bank through global loan operations are required to comply with the relevant national legal framework and be acceptable, in environmental terms, to the Bank in line, as appropriate, with the EU Environmental policy and legislation.

The Bank’s standard procurement guidelines to Global loans will apply.

Comments

Private sector small and medium sized enterprises in industry, services and infrastructure sectors in Israel.

Other links
Related press
EIB Vice-President de Fontaine Vive in Israel : European Investment Bank (EIB) resumes its lending operations in Israel after 11 years

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
EIB Vice-President de Fontaine Vive in Israel : European Investment Bank (EIB) resumes its lending operations in Israel after 11 years
Other links

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications