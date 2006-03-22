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AQUAFIN WASTE WATER TREATMENT VI

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 200,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Belgium : € 200,000,000
Water, sewerage : € 200,000,000
Signature date(s)
17/02/2009 : € 100,000,000
4/09/2006 : € 100,000,000
Other links
Related press
Belgium: EIB lends Aquafin once again 100 million euro for the treatment and protection and water in Flanders
Related press
Belgium: EUR 400 million from the EIB for wastewater treatment and groundwater protection in Flanders and Wallonia

Summary sheet

Release date
22 March 2006
Status
Reference
Signed | 04/09/2006
20050399
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Aquafin Waste Water Treatment VI
Aquafin NV
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Around EUR 200 million.
Around EUR 440 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project comprises schemes for the construction of collector sewers, storm overflows and small and medium size wastewater treatment plants plus some upgrading of existing waste water treatment plants for tertiary treatment in the Flemish Region.

Improvement of the aquatic environment and progress towards compliance with the requirements of the urban wastewater treatment directive.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The aim of the project is to ensure compliance by the promoter with tighter environmental and customer service standards set by EU and national legislation.

Directive 2004/18/EC of 31 March 2004 related to procedures for the award of public works contracts, public supply contracts and public service contracts.

Other links
Related press
Belgium: EIB lends Aquafin once again 100 million euro for the treatment and protection and water in Flanders
Related press
Belgium: EUR 400 million from the EIB for wastewater treatment and groundwater protection in Flanders and Wallonia

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Belgium: EIB lends Aquafin once again 100 million euro for the treatment and protection and water in Flanders
Related press
Belgium: EUR 400 million from the EIB for wastewater treatment and groundwater protection in Flanders and Wallonia
Other links

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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