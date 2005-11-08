COGERACAO SINES

Summary sheet
The project involves the construction and operation of a natural gas-fired industrial cogeneration plant consisting of two identical gas turbines/steam boiler units (each approximately 40 MWe electricity and 125 t/h steam) to meet the major part of steam demand of a refinery. Surplus electricity will be exported via a new 150 kV overhead line to the national HV-grid.
Replacement of existing heavy fuel-oil fired power and heat generators to raise the efficiency of the energy conversion, to increase electricity sales to the grid and achieve compliance with the Large Combustion Plant Directive by reducing emissions of SO2, NOx and particulates.
Due to its thermal capacity, the project falls under Annex II of the EIA Directive 85/337/EC. A full EIA has been carried out. The EIA concluded that no site of nature conservation importance (Natura 2000) will be concerned by the project. The project is in line with the European policy objectives of promoting cogeneration, improving the environment and supporting the management and rational use of energy.
Procurement procedures followed the requirements of the European Utilities Directive 93/38/EC and tender notices were published in the OJEU.
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