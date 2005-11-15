INTERPORTO NOVARA

Summary sheet
The proposed project aims at the development of the transport and logistic platform of the western side of the Interporto di Novara. In particular, it involves the establishment of train and road access infrastructures and the construction of logistics and service facilities, including new warehouses.
In a heavily industrialized area close to the Alps, with strong demand for national and international traffic and at the crossroads of two priority TEN corridors (No. 6 and No. 24), the project will facilitate the transfer of goods from road to rail transport and thereby promote sustainable transport solutions in line with EU policy objectives.
The project falls under Annex II of Directive 97/11/EC. An EIA has been completed, and approval obtained on December 12, 2000.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered according to the Italian Laws and the EU procurement legislation.
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