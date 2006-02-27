UNIVERSITA DI BOLOGNA I2I

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
The proposed project consists of the upgrading of the Università di Bologna teaching and research facilities through new construction and renovation of buildings, within the existing sites of Bologna as well as of the external campuses of Forlì, Cesena, Rimini and Ravenna.
The project is a core part of the investment programme of the Università di Bologna to improve and rationalise its infrastructure in order to provide the growing student population with improved quality of education and to expand research activities.
The project includes a wide range of infrastructure schemes for which Environmental Impact Assessment procedures will be applied depending on their location, size and type. The overall effect of the project can thus be expected to be environmentally sustainable.
The contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation.
Human Capital, i2i
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