Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

ALBION RESORT MAURITIUS

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 19,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Mauritius : € 19,000,000
Services : € 19,000,000
Signature date(s)
11/12/2005 : € 5,000,000
30/03/2006 : € 14,000,000
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - EN

Summary sheet

Release date
24 October 2005
Status
Reference
Signed | 11/12/2005
20050377
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Albion Resort Mauritius
Club Méditerranée SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to EUR 19 million
EUR 48 million - 51 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Construction, start-up and operation of a high-grade beach resort hotel to be operated by the Club Méditerranée Group.

Promoting private sector activities which add value to local resources is one of the prime tasks of the EIB in the framework of the Cotonou Investment Facility. The hospitality industry, where Mauritius has competitive advantage, falls in this context as it represents a driving sector of the country’s economy and a major provider for employment in a country which is facing reduced prices for its sugar and textile exports.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project has been subject to a full Environmental Impact Assessment procedure, including stakeholders’ consultation, with favourable results.

The promoter has adopted procurement procedures which are usual in the hospitality industry and satisfactory to the EIB.

Comments

Tourism / Hospitality

Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - EN

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications