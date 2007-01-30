Maseru Wastewater Project

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Summary sheet
Rehabilitation and extension of the wastewater facilities in greater Maseru.
The project has been developed in the framework of the EU Water Facility and aims at (i) significantly increasing and upgrading the quality of sanitation services in Maseru's urban and peri-urban areas, and (ii) treating wastewater up to adequate standards. It thus contributes to safeguarding public health by reducing risks related to the pollution of surface and ground waters in and around the capital, and to achieving the national objectives in the context of the Millenium Development Goals.
The Bank will ensure that for any environmentally sensitive components, EIAs in form and substance acceptable to the co-financiers (EU Commission and EIB) will be conducted with adequate public consultation, and that any recommended mitigation measures will be included in the works contracts.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in compliance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.
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They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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