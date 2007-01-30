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MASERU WASTEWATER PROJECT

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 14,300,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Lesotho : € 14,300,000
Water, sewerage : € 14,300,000
Signature date(s)
26/07/2007 : € 14,300,000
Other links
Related press
EIB provides EUR 14.3 million for upgrading of wastewater and sanitation facilities in Maseru (Lesotho)

Summary sheet

Release date
30 January 2007
Status
Reference
Signed | 26/07/2007
20050376
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Maseru Wastewater Project
Water and Sewerage Authority of Lesotho (WASA)
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 14.3 million.
EUR 28.6 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Rehabilitation and extension of the wastewater facilities in greater Maseru.

The project has been developed in the framework of the EU Water Facility and aims at (i) significantly increasing and upgrading the quality of sanitation services in Maseru's urban and peri-urban areas, and (ii) treating wastewater up to adequate standards. It thus contributes to safeguarding public health by reducing risks related to the pollution of surface and ground waters in and around the capital, and to achieving the national objectives in the context of the Millenium Development Goals.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The Bank will ensure that for any environmentally sensitive components, EIAs in form and substance acceptable to the co-financiers (EU Commission and EIB) will be conducted with adequate public consultation, and that any recommended mitigation measures will be included in the works contracts.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in compliance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.

Other links
Related press
EIB provides EUR 14.3 million for upgrading of wastewater and sanitation facilities in Maseru (Lesotho)

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
EIB provides EUR 14.3 million for upgrading of wastewater and sanitation facilities in Maseru (Lesotho)
Other links

Photogallery

Rehabilitation and expansion of wastewater treatment facilities in Maseru, Lesotho
Maseru Wastewater Project
©To be defined
Rehabilitation and expansion of wastewater treatment facilities in Maseru, Lesotho
Maseru Wastewater Project
©To be defined

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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