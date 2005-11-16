PKP Intercity Loan

Purchase of new rolling stock (coaches and locomotives) and modernisation of the existing stock for PKP Intercity.

The modernisation of Poland's rail network combined with the improvement of the services offered to the passengers, as outlined in the various programming documents of the country's National Development Plan, would increase the railways' capability to retain its share of passenger and freight traffic, thus reducing environmental pollution and traffic accidents and contributing positively to economic growth and EU integration.

The railways sector plays an important role for mobility in Poland (objective 1 area) and this project will also contribute to promote sustainable transport solution in line with EU objectives.

The project will increase the reliability, efficiency and quality of the services offered by PKP Intercity. Furthermore, the new rolling stock will improve accessibility and potentially facilitate regional development.