Hospital de Braga PPP

Summary sheet
30-year DBFM (design, build, finance, maintain) project finance concession for the construction and operation of a new hospital in the area of Braga.
The new hospital will serve the Braga and Viana do Castelo areas of the Northern Region of Portugal, with a local catchment population of around 300 000 and a reference catchment population of up to 1 million in some specialities. It will replace the existing São Marcos Hospital, which consists of a number of buildings in the centre of Braga, as well as a psychiatric department located some 3km away.
Compliance with EU environmental directives and national laws will be ensured.
The project has been advertised in the Official Journal of the EU in September 2004 in accordance with relevant EU procurement legislation (Directive 93/38/EEC).
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