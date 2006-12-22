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BUJAGALI HYDROELECTRIC PROJECT

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 92,134,679.22
Countries
Sector(s)
Uganda : € 92,134,679.22
Energy : € 92,134,679.22
Signature date(s)
14/12/2007 : € 92,134,679.22
Other links
Related press
EIB lends USD 136 million for Bujagali

Summary sheet

Release date
22 December 2006
Status
Reference
Signed | 14/12/2007
20050357
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Bujagali Hydroelectric Project
Bujagali Energy Ltd. c/o Byenkya, Kihika & Co., 22 Jinja Road, Spear House, Kampala.
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 92 million.
EUR 582 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Building and operating of a dam, 30 m high, and of a hydropower station of up to 250 MW capacity, as well as construction of a high voltage line to Kampala in the framework of a public private partnership. Project developed since the late 1990s by AES Corporation, to be implemented by a private consortium mandated by the Ugandan Government in 2005.

Meeting the rising gap between electricity demand and limited power generation capacity in Uganda by developing hydropower capacity as the economically most attractive option while minimising environmental impacts.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The water reservoir requires 3.9 km2 land use at a natural site of scenic beauty. A social and environmental impact assessment (SEA) has been completed and mitigating measures have been defined according to international standards, based on widespread and iterative consultation with local communities, affected persons - including some 600 residents resettled from the project area and tourism businesses to be relocated - as well as other stakeholders.

The project sponsors were appointed upon competitive international bidding. Selection of the turnkey contractor and procurement of supplies and works for the hydropower plant follows the EIB guidelines for procurement.

Comments

Electricity generation.

Other links
Related press
EIB lends USD 136 million for Bujagali

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
EIB lends USD 136 million for Bujagali
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General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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