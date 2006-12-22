Bujagali Hydroelectric Project

Summary sheet
Building and operating of a dam, 30 m high, and of a hydropower station of up to 250 MW capacity, as well as construction of a high voltage line to Kampala in the framework of a public private partnership. Project developed since the late 1990s by AES Corporation, to be implemented by a private consortium mandated by the Ugandan Government in 2005.
Meeting the rising gap between electricity demand and limited power generation capacity in Uganda by developing hydropower capacity as the economically most attractive option while minimising environmental impacts.
The water reservoir requires 3.9 km2 land use at a natural site of scenic beauty. A social and environmental impact assessment (SEA) has been completed and mitigating measures have been defined according to international standards, based on widespread and iterative consultation with local communities, affected persons - including some 600 residents resettled from the project area and tourism businesses to be relocated - as well as other stakeholders.
The project sponsors were appointed upon competitive international bidding. Selection of the turnkey contractor and procurement of supplies and works for the hydropower plant follows the EIB guidelines for procurement.
Electricity generation.
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