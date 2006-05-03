TEDAS ELECTRICITY DISTRIBUTION

Summary sheet
The project involves the rehabilitation and expansion of mostly urban low and medium voltage electricity distribution networks in the 20 of the 21 regional distribution areas in Turkey as well as the implementation of some specialised distribution network operating tools (SCADA) in Ankara and Konya areas.
Expansion and upgrading of the existing electricity distribution network and investment in network operation tools, measurement and tele-information systems are necessary for safety reasons, to reduce distribution losses, to improve reliability of service and to cope with growing electricity demand.
In reducing technical losses from the distribution network and optimising operations by installing SCADA systems, the project will improve the overall efficiency of the power system and thereby reduce emissions of greenhouse gases from fossil-fuelled generating plants, which form a significant part of the generating park in Turkey. In addition, replacing obsolete overhead lines with underground cables reduces the visual impact and improves safety.
According to the promoter’s procurement plan, all the works schemes will be tendered internationally as turnkey contracts.
Electricity distribution
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