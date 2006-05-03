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TEDAS ELECTRICITY DISTRIBUTION

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 325,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Türkiye : € 325,000,000
Energy : € 325,000,000
Signature date(s)
13/08/2008 : € 100,000,000
10/08/2006 : € 100,000,000
10/12/2009 : € 125,000,000
Other links
Related press
Turkey: EUR 718 million for transport, energy and the environment

Summary sheet

Release date
3 May 2006
Status
Reference
Signed | 10/08/2006
20050340
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
TEDAŞ Electricity Distribution
Turkish Electricity Distribution Corporation (TEDAŞ)
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to EUR 325 million
Aproximately EUR 650 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project involves the rehabilitation and expansion of mostly urban low and medium voltage electricity distribution networks in the 20 of the 21 regional distribution areas in Turkey as well as the implementation of some specialised distribution network operating tools (SCADA) in Ankara and Konya areas.

Expansion and upgrading of the existing electricity distribution network and investment in network operation tools, measurement and tele-information systems are necessary for safety reasons, to reduce distribution losses, to improve reliability of service and to cope with growing electricity demand.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

In reducing technical losses from the distribution network and optimising operations by installing SCADA systems, the project will improve the overall efficiency of the power system and thereby reduce emissions of greenhouse gases from fossil-fuelled generating plants, which form a significant part of the generating park in Turkey. In addition, replacing obsolete overhead lines with underground cables reduces the visual impact and improves safety.

According to the promoter’s procurement plan, all the works schemes will be tendered internationally as turnkey contracts.

Comments

Electricity distribution

Other links
Related press
Turkey: EUR 718 million for transport, energy and the environment

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Turkey: EUR 718 million for transport, energy and the environment
Other links

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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