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OLOMOUC REGIONAL INFRASTRUCTURE

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 31,106,349.18
Countries
Sector(s)
Czechia : € 31,106,349.18
Transport : € 31,106,349.18
Signature date(s)
13/12/2005 : € 31,106,349.18
Other links
Related press
Czech Republic: 30 m EUR for road network rehabilitation of Olomouc Region

Summary sheet

Release date
18 October 2005
Status
Reference
Signed | 13/12/2005
20050325
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Olomouc Regional Infrastructure
The Region of Olomouc (Olomoucký kraj)
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to EUR 30 million.
EUR 60 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Rehabilitation of priority road sections located on the regional network (Class II and III) classified as in poor or critical condition. All schemes to be included will be identified and appraised individually by the Bank.

The project will promote favourable conditions for economic and social development in an Objective 1 region under Article 267 of the EC Treaty, point a) regional development.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Current environmental impact legislation in the Czech Republic is based on the Act No 100/2001 Coll. on EIA and reflects relevant EU legislation (namely Directive 85/337/EEC as amended by Directive 97/11/EC).

EU Procurement Directives have been transposed into the national legislation, and appropriate procedures will be applied for tendering of services, supplies and works.

Comments

Roads.

Other links
Related press
Czech Republic: 30 m EUR for road network rehabilitation of Olomouc Region

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Czech Republic: 30 m EUR for road network rehabilitation of Olomouc Region
Other links

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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