ECP AFRICA FUND II PCC

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
Tom Gibian
CEO Emerging Markets Partnership
2001 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Suite 1100
Washington DC 20006
EMP Africa Fund II, the successor to AIG African Infrastructure Fund (Africa Fund I), will seek to support private African companies that are current or potential market leaders, have robust business plans and are managed by reputable management teams.
The access to this private equity fund will encourage private initiative in infrastructure and other investments. In addition to promoting private sector growth, creating new jobs and improving the general economic situation in Africa by raising long-term financing for important infrastructure and other investments, the Fund will also highlight to investors the opportunities the African continent offers.
As in the predecessor fund, the Fund Managers will have to ensure that identification, analysis and supervision of Fund Investments will be carried out with due regard to ecological and environmental factors and in accordance with both local law and World Bank standards.
As in the predecessor fund, the Fund Managers will have to ensure that the procurement procedures will be lawful and in line with current practice in private industry.
Infrastructure, financial, and natural resources.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
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