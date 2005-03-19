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ECP AFRICA FUND II PCC

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 38,286,671.45
Sector(s)
Services : € 38,286,671.45
Signature date(s)
15/05/2006 : € 38,286,671.45
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Summary sheet

Release date
10 January 2006
Status
Reference
Signed | 15/05/2006
20050319
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
EMP Africa Fund II

Tom Gibian

CEO Emerging Markets Partnership

2001 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Suite 1100

Washington DC 20006

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to EUR 40 million in equity.
The target size of the fund is USD 500 million composed of USD 435 million in equity from limited partners and up to USD 65 million from the Overseas Private Investment Corporation (OPIC).
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

EMP Africa Fund II, the successor to AIG African Infrastructure Fund (Africa Fund I), will seek to support private African companies that are current or potential market leaders, have robust business plans and are managed by reputable management teams.

The access to this private equity fund will encourage private initiative in infrastructure and other investments. In addition to promoting private sector growth, creating new jobs and improving the general economic situation in Africa by raising long-term financing for important infrastructure and other investments, the Fund will also highlight to investors the opportunities the African continent offers.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

As in the predecessor fund, the Fund Managers will have to ensure that identification, analysis and supervision of Fund Investments will be carried out with due regard to ecological and environmental factors and in accordance with both local law and World Bank standards.

As in the predecessor fund, the Fund Managers will have to ensure that the procurement procedures will be lawful and in line with current practice in private industry.

Comments

Infrastructure, financial, and natural resources.

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Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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