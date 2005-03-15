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M50 MOTORWAY

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 119,500,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Ireland : € 119,500,000
Transport : € 119,500,000
Signature date(s)
28/09/2007 : € 119,500,000
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - EN

Summary sheet

Release date
5 October 2005
Status
Reference
Signed | 28/09/2007
20050315
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
M50 Motorway
The National Roads Authority (NRA), a statutory body established under the Roads Act 1993
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Up to 50% of senior debt
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Design, construction, operation, maintenance and financing of the upgrade of approximately 24 km of the existing two lane M50 carriageway to three-lane standard in the west of Dublin in Ireland.

The project is a part of the priority TENs road network, enabling traffic to bypass Dublin centre.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project falls under Annex I of the EU Directive 97/11/EC on environmental impact assessment and has been the subject of an EIA, including public consultation.

The project is expected to be procured and awarded in conformity with relevant EU Directives.

Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - EN

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications