COFIROUTE A 85

Summary sheet
Construction of two sections (63km) of the A85 motorway in the Centre Region of France.
The project will serve to complete the motorway link between the towns of Vierzon and Tours. Connecting the Paris-Clermont-Ferrand A71 motorway to the east and the Anger-Tours section of the A85 motorway (under construction) to the west, the project constitutes an important component of the Nantes – Angers – Tours – Vierzon road, which will link the Atlantic shoreline to the Rhône-Alpes region in south-eastern France and beyond to Switzerland and Italy. The project comes under the Trans-European Transport Network Plan.
The project is covered by EU Directives 85/337/EEC and 92/43/EEC. Its design has been the subject of detailed environmental studies and the motorway has been declared to be in the public interest.
The works will be announced by the promoter. The procurement procedures will be examined as part of the project appraisal.
Motorways.
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