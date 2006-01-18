Kemira RDI

Summary sheet
The project encompasses the Promoter’s R&D related activities and investments over a four year period (2004-2007).
The project will support the research activities and technical development within a leading European company in industry-specific chemicals. It is in line with the European Council recommendations to increase and reinforce investments in human capital, research and innovation. A part of the project concerns the research activities of the Group’s decentralised R&D centres in Oulu and Pori, which are located in Objective 2 areas.
R&D will be carried out in the existing laboratories and pilot plants and have no material environmental impact. Part of the activities involves the development of more environmentally efficient products and manufacturing practices for industrial clients.
The promoter is a private company and therefore not bound by EU Directives on procurement.
Article 267, point c: “Research and Development; furthering private sector investments in R&D and Innovation (RDI)” and the Innovation 2010 Initiative.
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