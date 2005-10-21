SAN PAOLO PPP INFRASTRUCTURE FUND

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
Finanziaria per le Opere Pubbliche e le Infrastrutture S.p.A.
(Sanpaolo IMI Group)
Contact: Mr A. Eichholzer
Tel: +39 011 555 7916
Management Company:
Fondaco SGR S.p.A.
Contact: Mr. L. Vaiani
Tel: +39 011 55 20 258
Closed-end investment fund which will invest in Italian PPP projects and local public utility companies. The Fund is reserved to qualified investors and its creation will be subject to approval by the Bank of Italy.
To invest equity/quasi equity in about twenty projects over the next six years.
The detailed investment guidelines of the fund will clearly set out the obligations of the fund managers to respect the EU environmental requirements and all applicable national and EU law.
The detailed investment guidelines of the fund will include obligations on the fund managers to confirm that the procurement process is compliant with EU directives.
Health, energy, water & wastewater, transport.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
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Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.