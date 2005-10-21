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SAN PAOLO PPP INFRASTRUCTURE FUND

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 17,500,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 17,500,000
Composite infrastructure : € 5,775,000
Transport : € 5,775,000
Health : € 5,950,000
Signature date(s)
5/12/2006 : € 5,775,000
5/12/2006 : € 5,775,000
5/12/2006 : € 5,950,000
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Summary sheet

Release date
21 October 2005
Status
Reference
Signed | 05/12/2006
20050286
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
PPP Italia Fund

Finanziaria per le Opere Pubbliche e le Infrastrutture S.p.A.
(Sanpaolo IMI Group)
Contact: Mr A. Eichholzer
Tel: +39 011 555 7916

Management Company:
Fondaco SGR S.p.A.
Contact: Mr. L. Vaiani
Tel: +39 011 55 20 258

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 20 million.
Between EUR 80 million and EUR 100 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Closed-end investment fund which will invest in Italian PPP projects and local public utility companies. The Fund is reserved to qualified investors and its creation will be subject to approval by the Bank of Italy.

To invest equity/quasi equity in about twenty projects over the next six years.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The detailed investment guidelines of the fund will clearly set out the obligations of the fund managers to respect the EU environmental requirements and all applicable national and EU law.

The detailed investment guidelines of the fund will include obligations on the fund managers to confirm that the procurement process is compliant with EU directives.

Comments

Health, energy, water & wastewater, transport.

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Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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