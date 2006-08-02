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RESEARCH & INNOVATION HUNGARY

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 165,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Hungary : € 165,000,000
Services : € 165,000,000
Signature date(s)
28/06/2007 : € 165,000,000
Other links
Related press
Hungary: HUF 13 billion counter-guarantee to Hitelgarancia for Municipalities’ Projects and EUR 165 Million Loan to Support Research and Innovation
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EIB lends EUR 440 million for research and innovation in Hungary

Summary sheet

Release date
2 August 2006
Status
Reference
Signed | 28/06/2007
20050284
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Research & Innovation

National Research and Technology Office (NKTH)
Dr. Ilona VASS, Vice President
H-1117 Budapest, Neumann J. u. 1/c
Tel.: +36 (1) 484 2925

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 100 million.
EUR 220 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Within the scope of the i2i initiative the loan will support the activities and the pluriannual 2005-2007 investment programme of the Hungarian Research and Technology Innovation Fund managed by the National Research and Technology Office (NKTH).

The operation is eligible for Bank support under Article 267 of the Treaty, points (a) objective 1 (strengthening of basic infrastructure potential) and (c) common interest – i2i (R&D) and human capital (education). 

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Project promoters will have to consider the environmental impact of proposed R&D activities in the context of prevailing planning and environmental regulations. The R&D itself may result in the production of goods and services with improved environmental characteristics.

Hungarian public procurement law should comply fully with Directive EC/2004/18 and its predecessors, Directives 92/50/EEC, 93/36/EEC and 93/37/EEC.

Comments

Research, development and innovation.

Other links
Related press
Hungary: HUF 13 billion counter-guarantee to Hitelgarancia for Municipalities’ Projects and EUR 165 Million Loan to Support Research and Innovation
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EIB lends EUR 440 million for research and innovation in Hungary

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Hungary: HUF 13 billion counter-guarantee to Hitelgarancia for Municipalities’ Projects and EUR 165 Million Loan to Support Research and Innovation
Related press
EIB lends EUR 440 million for research and innovation in Hungary
Other links

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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