Hospitales de Murcia Sur

Summary sheet
Comunidad Autónoma de la Region de Murcia (CARM) through the Consejería de Salud y Servicios Sanitarios, the provider of health services in the CARM region.
Beneficiaries: Gestora de Infraestructuras Sanitarias de la Comunidad Autonoma de la Región de Murcia, S.A. (GISCARMSA), a special purpose vehicle 100% owned by the Comunidad Autonoma de la Región de Murcia (CARM). GISCARMSA was created in December 2004 to perform activities related to the provisioning of infrastructures, equipment and services in the health sector for the CARM.
Construction and operation by GISCARMSA of a two general hospitals (the Hospital de Cartagena and the Hospital del Mar Menor).
Construction and operation by GISCARMSA of two new hospital facilities, the Nuevo Hospital de Cartagena and the Hospital del Mar Menor, in Cartagena and in San Javier respectively, mainly to replace older structures (the Hospital del Rosell and the Hospital Los Arcos) in Murcia, Spain. The new Hospital de Cartagena will have up to 505 conventional beds and a total surface area of some 112.000 sq m, and the Hospital del Mar Menor will have up to 250 conventional beds and a total surface area of some 54.000 sq m.
Where required, the promoter will have to respect the norms imposed by the Council Directive 85/337/EEC as amended by 97/11/EC and 2003/35/EC. In accordance with its normal procedure, the Bank will ensure that appropriate measures have been defined as regards environmental protection.
The promoter is required to respect the EU directives as regards invitations to tender.
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