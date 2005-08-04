THFC URBAN RENEWAL IV GL

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
All projects will be part of wider urban regeneration strategies, designed to encourage economic and social revitalisation. Eligible project costs will typically include renewal, improvement, adaptation, demolition, new build and environmental expenditures. The majority of projects will focus on refurbishment, demolition, decontamination and social housing rebuild on existing “brown field” sites, primarily located within EU Objective 1 and 2 areas and/or priority “pathfinder” areas (nine government designated areas, in the North of the UK and the Midlands, suffering chronic housing problems)
Financing of small and medium sized urban regeneration projects undertaken by regulated UK Housing Associations.
The sub-projects fall under Annex II of EU Directive 97/11, where the decision on the applicability of an Environmental Impact Assessment is left to national environmental authorities. The regeneration sub-projects are, in most cases, subject to the environmental requirements of prevailing public planning regulations. The sub-projects’ impact on the environment should be substantially positive, since it is likely to result in better thermal insulation and correction of non-traditional construction techniques, as a result of more stringent housing standard requirements of the Housing Corporation (the sector’s regulator). The sub-projects are also most likely to lead to more rationally planned use of inner city areas.
Contracts for the implementation of the sub-projects are tendered in accordance with the relevant EU procurement legislation (EU Directive 2004/18 and/or 2004/17/EEC), with parallel publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate.
Construction.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.