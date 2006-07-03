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CAPRIVI INTERCONNECTOR

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 35,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Namibia : € 35,000,000
Energy : € 35,000,000
Signature date(s)
19/12/2008 : € 35,000,000
Other links
Related press
Southern Africa electricity cooperation boosted through European funded 950km Caprivi interconnector inaugurated today
Related press
EIB & EU-Africa Infrastructure Trust Fund support improved energy security in Namibia

Summary sheet

Release date
3 July 2006
Status
Reference
Signed | 19/12/2008
20050272
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Caprivi Interconnector
Namibia Power Corporation (Pty) Ltd (NamPower)
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to EUR 90 million.
Approx. EUR 365 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Construction of a 400 MWe, 1250 km transmission connection for reinforcing the electricity transmission interconnection between Zambia, Namibia and South Africa.

Export of hydro electricity, support of a competitive regional power market and improved security of supply.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project will comply with both national standards and international recommendations in the field of environment and the protection of nature conservation sites.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in compliance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.

Comments

Electricity

Other links
Related press
Southern Africa electricity cooperation boosted through European funded 950km Caprivi interconnector inaugurated today
Related press
EIB & EU-Africa Infrastructure Trust Fund support improved energy security in Namibia

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Southern Africa electricity cooperation boosted through European funded 950km Caprivi interconnector inaugurated today
Related press
EIB & EU-Africa Infrastructure Trust Fund support improved energy security in Namibia
Other links

Photogallery

High voltage power connection between transmission networks of Namibia, Zambia and other member countries of Southern African Power Pool
Caprivi Interconnector
©To be defined
High voltage power connection between transmission networks of Namibia, Zambia and other member countries of Southern African Power Pool
Caprivi Interconnector
©To be defined

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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