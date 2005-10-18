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DEVENTER HOSPITAL

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 110,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
The Netherlands : € 110,000,000
Health : € 110,000,000
Signature date(s)
7/11/2006 : € 110,000,000
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - NL

Summary sheet

Release date
18 October 2005
Status
Reference
Signed | 07/11/2006
20050269
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Deventer Hospital

Stichting Deventer Ziekenhuis Groep
Postbus 5001
NL-7400 GC DEVENTER

Contact :
Drs L. van Veen
Directeur Financiën

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 110 million.
Around EUR 220 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The construction of a new hospital and ancillary facilities.

The reconfigured and redeveloped hospital will provide higher quality services in clinical as well as patient comfort terms, and the efficiency and cost-effectiveness of service delivery should be improved significantly.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project concerns developments of a new hospital site. During appraisal, the Bank will verify whether the development is covered by Directive 97/11/EC. The building permits will be granted by the planning authoritities, which required environmental impact assessment studies. These aspects will be examined further during appraisal.

The promoter is required to tender works according to the procurement rules of the Ministry of Health (Ministerie van Volksgezondheid, Welzijn en Sport).

Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - NL

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications