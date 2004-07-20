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BACA MID-CAP FACILITY

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 50,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Austria : € 50,000,000
Credit lines : € 50,000,000
Signature date(s)
24/11/2005 : € 50,000,000
Other links
Related press
Austria: 200 million for regional development and company investments

Summary sheet

Release date
22 August 2005
Status
Reference
Signed | 24/11/2005
20050233
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
BACA Mid Cap Facility
Bank Austria Creditanstalt AG.
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 50 million.
Not applicable.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The financing of small- and medium-sized projects in the fields of regional development, environmental protection, rational use of energy and i2i.

Financing of projects of limited size with a maximum investment volume of EUR 50m implemented by small-sized or mid-cap promoters with less than 3,000 employees, in the field of:

  • regional development
  • environmental protection
  • energy saving
  • i2i

Environmental aspects
Procurement

All sub-projects financed under the proposed loan will be required to comply with the relevant national legal framework, to be acceptable in environmental terms to EIB and in line with EU environmental policy.

Compliance with EU Directives and national legislation and guidelines is made a condition for each allocation under the global loan.

Comments

Environment, Energy, i2i.

Other links
Related press
Austria: 200 million for regional development and company investments

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Austria: 200 million for regional development and company investments
Other links

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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