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BIAL INOVACAO RDI

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 50,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Portugal : € 50,000,000
Industry : € 50,000,000
Signature date(s)
21/06/2010 : € 25,000,000
27/05/2010 : € 25,000,000
Other links
Related press
Portugal: EIB supports Bial’s research and development activities

Summary sheet

Release date
16 April 2010
Status
Reference
Signed | 27/05/2010
20050222
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Bial Inovação RDI

Bial Portela & CA SA.

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to EUR 50 million.
Estimated at EUR 120 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the R&D-activities in the period 2009 up to and including 2012, with a focus on drugs for epilepsy, cardiovascular affections and Parkinson’s disease. The project will take place at the company’s facilities mainly at Porto.

Contribute to private sector investments in R&D.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

R&D activities included in the project will not materially change current R&D practice and will be carried out within existing facilities, making use of existing laboratories, pilot plants, clinical centres, etc. An EIA therefore is not required by EU Directive 97/11; this will be verified during appraisal together with compliance of R&D activities with relevant EU legislation.

The promoter is a private company not operating in the Utilities sector, and is thus not covered by EU Directives on procurement. Procedures followed will be verified during appraisal.

Other links
Related press
Portugal: EIB supports Bial’s research and development activities

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Portugal: EIB supports Bial’s research and development activities
Other links

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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