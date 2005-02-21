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MONTENEGRO WATER AND SANITATION

Signature(s)

Amount (.*)
€ 88,127,756
Countries
Sector(s)
Montenegro : € 88,127,756
Water, sewerage : € 88,127,756
Signature date(s)
29/11/2013 : € 392,000
18/03/2011 : € 1,707,542
30/01/2020 : € 3,053,320
10/10/2012 : € 3,415,250
30/09/2008 : € 5,000,000
25/06/2015 : € 10,000,000
13/12/2010 : € 16,500,000
30/12/2024 : € 22,559,644
29/12/2016 : € 25,500,000
(*) Including a € 3,053,320 Investment Grants provided by the WESTERN BALKANS INVESTMENT FRAMEWORK ,a € 22,559,644 Investment Grants provided by the WESTERN BALKANS INVESTMENT FRAMEWORK
Other links
Related press
Montenegro: EIB welcomes Montenegro’s Finance Minister Radoje Žugić - EUR 10 million loan for water and sanitation project signed
Related press
EIB loan for cleaner water in Montenegro

Summary sheet

Release date
17 June 2005
Status
Reference
Signed | 03/04/2006
20050221
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Montenegro Municipal Water and Sanitation
Republic of Montenegro.
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 57 million.
EUR 114 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Rehabilitation and construction of water and waste water infrastructure of municipalities.

Improved environmental services, reduced public health risks and a positive impact on the region’s attractiveness for tourism.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Project components will be beneficial to the environment, either by providing better drinking water to the population or by collecting and cleaning wastewaters before discharging into receiving waters. The Bank’s services will take care to ensure that proper attention is given to all environmental concerns and that appropriate mitigation measures are implemented, in line with the Bank’s relevant guidelines.

Procurement will be in line with EIB procurement guidelines and/or with the other financiers’ guidelines and national law as applicable.

Comments

Other community, social and personal service activities.

Other links
Related press
Montenegro: EIB welcomes Montenegro’s Finance Minister Radoje Žugić - EUR 10 million loan for water and sanitation project signed
Related press
EIB loan for cleaner water in Montenegro

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Montenegro: EIB welcomes Montenegro’s Finance Minister Radoje Žugić - EUR 10 million loan for water and sanitation project signed
Related press
EIB loan for cleaner water in Montenegro
Other links

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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